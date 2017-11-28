College Singers Close Semester with Winter Concert and Prepare for Tour

The North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) Concert Choir and NIACC Singers Winter Concert will be held in the North Iowa Community Auditorium on Thursday, December 7 at 7:30 p.m. This year’s winter concert features a mixture of sacred and secular seasonal music along with other popular selections.

The group’s director Jayson Ryner said, “The students have worked to accept the challenge of some new and difficult holiday arrangements. They will sing the beautiful Spotless Ross by Ola Gjeilo in the original Norwegian along with other traditional carols such as Patapan, Ding! Dong! Merrily on High and others.”

In March, the NIACC Singers will travel on the Carnival Cruise Lines Miracle of the Seas to Belize, Mexico, Honduras, and the Cayman Islands. The singers will perform on the ship’s main stage throughout the cruise. Selections on this concert that will also be presented on tour include the new pop hit Cheap Thrills and classic Billy Joel favorite It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me.

Seasonal flavor songs will compose the third portion of the concert. “The NIACC Singers will be singing a contemporary a cappella setting of Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, and we will again sing our traditional Sending You a Little Christmas with dedication to our military personnel,” Ryner said. “We also have more holiday selections to round out the concert.”

“The activities within the choral program are designed to give students a small private college vocal experience. By traveling to sing with other schools, using international travel, and community performances the students get a broad experience.”

The Concert Choir and NIACC Singers have been active this semester by performing within the community at First United Methodist Church and singing the National Anthem at sporting events. This is the last opportunity for the community to see the group this semester. The group plans to do a music department exchange with area private colleges early next semester along with their spring break trip to the Caribbean.

General admission tickets for the December 7 concert are available by calling the NIACC Box office at 641-422-4188 and may also be purchased at the door. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students.