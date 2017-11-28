Britt Hobo Day Committee hosts Holiday Fun-Raisers

The Britt Hobo Day Committee is hosting its annual Supper with Santa this Thursday (November 30th) from 5 to 7pm at the Britt Municipal Building. Bring the kids to frolic with Santa, register for drawings, and enjoy a meal. Britt Hobo Day Committee spokesperson Amy Boekelman tells about the fun-filled evening planned.

Supper with Santa is just one of the many Britt Hobo Day Committee fundraisers throughout the year to raise money for the National Hobo Convention entertainment. The Hobo Association is also selling wreaths again. Boekelman tells how you may get a beautifully decorated wreath and help out Hobo Days 2018.

Wreath orders can be placed now through December 18th.

In addition, the Britt Hobo Day Committee has once again put up a Community Memory Tree in the city park gazebo. Boekelman tells how that works.

As already mentioned, all the proceeds from these events and sales go towards Hobo Day entertainment. For more information, contact Amy Boekelman at 641-425-0451.