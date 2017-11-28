Breadline Forming at Waldorf University

Waldorf University will be sponsoring a Breadline December 9 in conjunction with Forest City’s Christmas celebration.

“In its ninth year, the Breadline raises awareness and money for two very worthy causes: the Neighborhood Food Bank and the Stop Hunger initiative,” said Steve Smith, Waldorf University assistant professor of religion and philosophy, and organizer of the event. “A variety of fresh baked breads will be available to purchase. We invite the community to come support our Breadline while enjoying the sights and sounds of Christmas in Forest City.”

The Breadline will be held at 109 North Clark Street, next to Scoopy Doos. It will be open from 1-4:30 pm.

A portion of the proceeds will go toward the annual food packaging event, Stop Hunger, held at Waldorf University in February. Stop Hunger is a joint project between Waldorf University and Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City. Donations are collected throughout the year in order to purchase food to package and send to those in need. If you are interested in contributing, donations can be dropped off at the Breadline, or sent to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 246 S. Clark Street, Forest City, IA 50436. “Every donation makes a difference to those in need. Please considering donating to this worthy cause,” said Smith.