Young Professionals Invite the Public on a Brewery Bus Tour

There are a number of small breweries in northern Iowa, some of which many are unaware of. On December 9th, that could change as the Forest City Young Professionals are inviting the general public on a tour of some of them. Organizer Scott Meinders thinks that the event could be a great time to experience some of north Iowa’s best breweries.

The tour begins on December 9th at the Paddlers Tap across from the Winnebago Courthouse beginning at 4pm. stops include 5 Alarm Brewing in Lake Mills, Worth Brewing in Northwood, Fat Hill Brewing, and Mason City Brewing in Mason City. The cost is $10 per person. Space is limited so those intending to go on the bus tour should RSVP as soon as possible according to Meinders.

Again the RSVP address is scottmeinders@gmail.com.