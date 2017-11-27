Wayne L. Mason

Wayne L. Mason, 73, of Goodell, IA, died, November 23, 2017, at Trinity Regional Medical Center, Fort Dodge, IA.

There will be a Celebration of Life at the Goodell Community Center on Sunday, December 3rd, from 12-3 p.m.  There will be a short service at 12:00 with a lunch and sharing of memories to follow.

In lieu of flowers or plants, the family asks you to please consider a monetary gift to be used at their discretion.

