They Ain’t Heavy, Their My Kids

A study finds north Iowa’s kids and those around the state are becoming just as sedentary and chunky as their parents. The report from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation finds almost 30-percent of Iowa children between the ages of 10 and 17 are overweight or obese. It follows a recent report that found 32-percent of Iowa adults in that category. Foundation program officer Jasmine Hall-Ratliff says we continue preach about the virtues of diet and exercise.

The report also found almost 15-percent of young Iowa children, between the ages of two and four years, were overweight or obese. Iowa simply isn’t doing all it can, according to the report, to promote a healthy lifestyle in schools — or pre-schools.

There’s no “silver bullet” solution to bringing the obesity numbers down, she says, and that’s unfortunate. Parents are a tremendous influence on their children in many ways, so given the number of obese Iowa adults, she says it’s little surprise so many children are shaping up the same way.

The obesity report for young children ranks Iowa 21st in the nation, a slight drop, while the rankings for middle and high schoolers place Iowa 30th, a slight rise. As for adults, Iowa ranks as the 13th most obese state, a rate that’s holding steady. See the full report at: http://www.healthyamericans.org/