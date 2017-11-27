Shop With a Cop Returns for Christmas

In 2009, then Winnebago County Sheriff Doug Jensen started the “Shop With a Cop” program as a means to build positive relationships between local law enforcement and the youth of Winnebago County. The program has been very rewarding for both the community and the area police departments. Sheriff Dave Peterson is continuing the program again this year in cooperation with the Rotary Club of Forest City and says the program meets more than its intended purpose.

Local businesses and residents have been extremely helpful in funding the program for area youth.

The shopping takes place at the Forest City Shopko where both the officers and the youth find things for both the kids and those who the kids want to shop for. Between 15 to 20 children from three school districts in Winnebago County participate in the shopping spree. The children are nominated by the area law enforcement, school employees, and local social agencies.

When the children are done shopping, they get a little help from the Forest City Rotary Club.

The program has also had it’s rewards not just for the kids, but also for the officers involved.