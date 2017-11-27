Pilot Knob State Park Needs Area Residents Help in Clearing Firewood

With the potential onset of winter less than a month away, minds may be turning to how to come up with fresh quality firewood. At the same time, Park Rangers at the Pilot Knob State Park are looking to clear away dead and hazardous trees that have the potential to fall, blocking roads or injuring nearby hikers and pedestrians. Park Ranger Michael Strauser has come up with a mutual solution, free firewood.

Those who would be interested in getting the free wood have to help in cutting down the trees and then loading the wood into their vehicle to take away. Before they can do so, they have to apply for a free permit with the Rangers.

The permit will last for thirty days giving the residents in the area, the chance to cut and collect the firewood over the span of a month. Strauser says he will work with those who are cutting down the hazardous and dead trees in order to ensure proper clearing.

Those who are interested in obtaining a permit should bring identification to the Pilot Knob Ranger Station office during regular business hours.