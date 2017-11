Memorial services for Melvin E. Harringa, age 90, will be held Monday, November 27, 2017, at First Baptist Church in Buffalo Center. Pastor Steve Ware is officiating. Harringa, who died peacefully at home on November 23, will be laid to rest in Olena Mound Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to UHD Hospice of Blue Earth, KJLY Radio, or On Common Ground Ministries of Garner.

Arrangements are with Oakcrest Funeral Services – Buffalo Center