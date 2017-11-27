Lillian “June” Weaver age 89 of Lake Mills, died on Saturday, November 25, 2017 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, November 28, at Bethany Lutheran Church, 183 2nd Avenue East in Thompson, Iowa with Pastor Judy Wozniak officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Inurnment will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery in Thompson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to June’s family.

Mittelstadt Funeral Home in Lake Mills is in charge of arrangements.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com

641-592-0221