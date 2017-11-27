Education Foundation Needs Your Financial Support for Scholarships and More

The Forest City Community School District will be holding a special fundraising event on Tuesday that will directly benefit students of the district. The Forest City Education Foundation typically helps students in the district with scholarships and other ventures. However, the foundation needs finances to accomplish this. According to Jessica Burkhoff of the Foundation, the Tuesday event is designed to supplement the financial need.

The foundation is looking to further educational opportunities for many of their students, so any donation is helpful in accomplishing this goal.

The foundation serves many purposes for the Forest City Community School District, each of which is essential in providing a solid educational base for students to take advantage of. However, it requires finances and assistance from the general public.

The Foundation also sponsors the Academic Banquet each year in tandem with the school district.

The website address to donate at is www.forestcityeducationfoundation.org and the donations are tax deductible.