Drainage, Drainage, Drainage…Hancock County sees No End

Drainage repairs and open ditch cleanouts are never ending tasks for the Hancock County Board of Supervisors. Monday’s agenda was no exception. The board conversed with Cory Juergens and the Winnebago County Supervisors about a possible extension for an open ditch cleanout of Joint Drain #37-39. Supervisor Jerry Tlach tells what was decided.

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors also held a teleconference Monday with the Kossuth County Board of Supervisors in regards to a Joint Drain project to #46-3, Lateral 37.

In addition, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors met with McClure Engineering to consider the engineer’s report on parts of Drainage District 1 and 2, Lateral 5 and 11. According to Tlach, the report definitely shows signs of a needed cleanout.

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet again Wednesday at 8:30am to swear in the new county attorney Blake Norman and consider a resolution appointing a part-time assistant county attorney.