Carol Vodraska, 75, of Clarion passed away Sunday, November 26, 2017 at the University Of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.

Funeral services for Carol Vodraska will be held at 2:30 PM on Thursday, November 30, 2017, at St. John’s Catholic Church, 608 2nd Avenue North East in Clarion with Father Jerry Blake officiating. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM, with a Rosary beginning at 4:30 PM, at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.

