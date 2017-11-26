Waldorf Graduate and Teacher of the Year Applauds Instructional Coaches

The 2017 “Iowa Teacher of the Year”, Shelly Vroegh says that veteran teachers serving as “instructional coaches” are assisting rookie teachers and keeping them from leaving the profession. Vroegh recently addressed this issue in a speech at Waldorf University.

Vroegh is a fifth grade teacher who earned her Associate of Arts Degree from Waldorf University in 1994 when it was designated as a college. As Iowa’s 2017 “Teacher of the Year”, Vroegh received a stipend so she could temporarily leave her job and visit schools around the state. Vroegh has been teaching for twenty years and she touts the new state program providing bonueses to about 9,000 Iowa teachers serving as “Instructional Coaches” in their school.

In June, 85% of Iowa school administrators said the program had helped to retain teachers and even attract new ones to the districts, because districts had the capability to offer support tools to these educators. Keeping teachers in the profession is crucial according to Vroegh. Currently there is a teaching shortage and fewer college students are choosing to become teachers.