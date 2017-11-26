The Chamber Punch Card Program Benefits Christmas Shoppers

The Forest City Chamber of Commerce is once again having their Punch Card Promotion. When customers shop participating businesses in Forest City, they need to ask for a punch card. Then they will have it punched for every $5 purchased with a maximum of five punches per purchase. When the card is full, customers need to deposit it in the store punch box.

Kathy Rollefsen, Forest City Chamber Director, says in addition to the grand prize drawing which is valued at $250. There are several daily prizes.

There are several businesses that are participating in this program.

All winners will be announced on the Forest City Facebook page daily.