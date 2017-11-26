SUNDAY TALK: King Talks About Tax Reform Can Benefit Many North Iowa Families

U. S. Representative Steve King feels a sense of accomplishment right now in the passing of a tax reform bill designed to alleviate what many call a significant burden on the middle and lower class Americans. He sees the bill now before the Senate as a new beginning while others say that it deprives the government of their spending money in the federal budget, all the while driving up the deficit because Americans won’t pay enough in taxes to cover government spending.

King sat down with KIOW News Director A. J. Taylor to discuss this latest tax reform bill including the benefits and drawbacks of the measure.