Iowa Roadways Becoming Statistically Safer

The number of people killed in traffic crashes in Iowa has dropped significantly this year compared to last. Just over 400 people died in crashes on Iowa roadways in 2016, a 26-percent increase over the previous year. There have been roughly 300 traffic-related deaths in Iowa in 2017, with just over one month to go in the year. Patrick Hoye, chief of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau, says media attention to last year’s unusual spike in fatalities may’ve caught the attention of motorists – encouraging them to focus more intently on the road.

Two years ago, in 2015, traffic crashes claimed 316 lives, the lowest in 70 years. Hoye says a big key to reducing traffic fatalities is getting motorists to use a seat belt.

Iowa’s seat belt useage rate is close to 94-percent, which among the highest rates in the country.