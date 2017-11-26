Holiday Tour of Lights Returns to Heritage Park

Heritage Park of North Iowa will once again host the Holiday Tour of Lights. Dawn Arispe of Heritage Park talks about this years event.

Arispe says that this years event will have even more lights than last year.

The holiday tour of lights will be open each Friday through Sunday now through December 16th from 6pm to 9pm. It will then be open every night from December 17th thru Christmas Eve.

Admission is a free will donation. Heritage Park of North Iowa is located on County Road B-14, across from the Forest City Airport.