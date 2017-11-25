SATURDAY MORNING FISHING REPORT: Bluegill, Walleye, and Black Crappie are Fair

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

Urban Trout Lakes – fun for everyone

Grab your neighbors, friends and kids and experience the thrill of trout fishing this fall at an urban trout lake near you. DNR fisheries staff will release between 1,000 to 2,000 rainbow trout at 17 locations across Iowa.

NORTHWEST

Bacon Creek Lake

Rainbow Trout – Fair: About 1500 rainbow trout averaging 11 inches were stocked on Nov. 1. Use small tube and twister jigs, in-line spinners, casting spoons, and live minnows or crawlers under a bobber.

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperatures are in the upper 30’s. Courtesy docks at Ice House boat ramp and 30-Acres boat ramp have been removed for the winter. Fishing activity has slowed with the colder weather. Bluegill – Fair: Use a small jig tipped with live bait or a small piece of crawler fished below a bobber off the floating fishing pier and the west stone pier. Largemouth Bass– Fair: Use topwater lures, twisters, or live bait to catch largemouth bass just about anywhere along the shoreline. Black Crappie – Fair: Try a crawler or minnow on a jig fished below a bobber off the floating fishing pier in Town Bay. Walleye – Fair: Use live bait along the shoreline of Ice House Point and near the outlet structure on the east side of the lake.

Little Sioux River (Linn Grove to Correctionville)

Walleye – Fair: Use live bait, creek chubs, and plastics in the deeper pools; areas below riffles, on the outside of a bend, or below the dams are good areas to target walleyes. Northern Pike – Fair: A few are being picked up with red/white spoons fished below dams and riffles.

Moorland Pond

Rainbow Trout – Fair: About 1500 rainbow trout were stocked on Nov. 2. Use small tube and twister jigs, in-line spinners, casting spoons, and live minnows or crawlers under a bobber.

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake)

Surface water temperatures are in the upper 30’s. Fishing activity has slowed with the onset of colder weather. Walleye – Fair: Use twisters, live bait and plastics that mimic a shad. Most action has been from shore. White Bass – Fair: Use crankbaits, twisters and live bait fished from shore.

Water temperatures are in the upper 30’s. Fishing activity on area lakes has slowed with the onset of colder temperatures. Walleye fishing in rivers has been fair to good. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Blue Pit

There will be an Urban Trout Stocking here tomorrow, Nov. 22. 1,500 Rainbow trout will be stocked at approximately 11 a.m. You need a 2017 fishing license (age 16 and older) and trout stamp to fish for trout.

Clear Lake

The water temperature is 34 degrees.There has been very little angling activity this week. All courtesy docks at the boat ramps have been removed for the season.

For information in the north central area, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.





Center Lake

Black Crappie – Slow: Good numbers of fish 10 inches and larger are available for the upcoming ice fishing season. Fish the basin at dusk for the best action. Bluegill – Slow: Good numbers of angler acceptable size (6.0 – 7.9 inch) fish; persistence and patience will be rewarded with larger fish.

East Okoboji Lake

Yellow Bass – Slow: Ice anglers will continue to harvest good numbers of yellow bass during the upcoming ice season; good numbers of fish approaching 10 inches with the occasional larger fish.

Five Island Lake

Walleye – Slow: Ice anglers will harvest good numbers of angler acceptable size and larger fish. Channel Catfish – Slow: Persistent anglers will find schooled up channel catfish which will provide plenty of pole bending action during the ice fishing season. Yellow Bass – Slow: Ice anglers will continue to harvest large numbers of fish during the upcoming ice season with anglers noting the increase of larger size fish size approaching 8 inches. Black Crappie – Slow: Ice anglers will note the influx of crappie approaching 9 inches; persistence and patience will be rewarded with larger fish.

Lost Island Lake

Walleye – Slow: Ice anglers will continue to enjoy the upswing in the walleye fishery experienced during the 2017 open water season. Black Crappie – Slow: Ice anglers fishing for panfish should see an upswing to the fishery. Fish the deeper rock piles on the west side of the lake.

Mill Creek (Lake)

Black Crappie – Slow: Good numbers of large black crappie are available for the upcoming ice fishing season. Fish the north shore or the flat off the island for the best action. Bluegill– Slow: Good numbers of 6 – 8.5 inch fish are available for the upcoming ice season.

Scharnberg Pond

Rainbow Trout – Slow: Rainbow trout were released here on Nov. 18th.

Silver Lake (Palo Alto)

Yellow Perch – Slow: Good numbers of fish approaching 10 inches are available for the upcoming ice fishing season. Walleye – Slow: Recent surveys show good numbers of angler acceptable size fish available for the upcoming ice fishing season.

Spirit Lake

Walleye – Slow: Ice anglers will continue to harvest good numbers of fish below the slot. Yellow Perch – Slow: Persistent ice anglers will harvest good numbers of large yellow perch during the upcoming ice season.

West Okoboji Lake

Bluegill – Slow: Ice anglers will continue to catch good numbers of fish during the upcoming ice season; fish Little Emerson and Little Millers bay when ice conditions are safe for the best early season action.

West Swan Lake S.W.M.A.

Black Crappie – Slow: Recent surveys show good numbers of crappie available for the upcoming ice season.

For more information throughout the week, contact the Spirit Lake Fish Hatchery at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Stable water levels and clear water reported for the Cedar River. Use this opportunity to get out and play before the river freezes. Walleye – Good: Use a jig tipped with a long piece of worm or minnow in deeper pools, eddies, and current breaks. Try also spinnerbaits with a slow retrieve. Northern Pike – Good: Use dead chubs fished under a bobber or spoons. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: A few smallies are picked up while angling for walleye.

Decorah District Streams

Walk carefully around freshly cleared areas in streams. These are trout nests or “redds”. Many streams run through wildlife management areas where hunting is allowed. Wear bright clothing when not stalking a trout. Brook Trout – Good: Vibrant colors abound on spawning fish. A variety of small mayflies are hatching mid-afternoon. Use a dry fly for insects hatching off the water surface. Use a nymph or scud dropper for subsurface critters. Brown Trout– Excellent: With cold temperatures in the forecast and spawning fish, it’s time to change strategies. Use patterns imitating small fish, eggs, and scuds. Small gnats, mayflies, caddisflies hatch on warmer afternoons. Rainbow Trout – Good: Drift a feathered spinner or a hook tipped with worm along an undercut bank. Always leave gates and fences as you find them.

Lake Hendricks

Few anglers have been out.

Lake Meyer

Water temperatures are dropping and few anglers are out.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

The Upper Iowa River is in excellent condition. Most angling is from shore or below dams. Walleye – Fair: Find walleye in deeper holes. Use a jig tipped with a minnow, twister tail, or baits imitating larger minnows or suckers in eddies and current seams.

Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)

Water levels are stable and clarity is excellent. Walleye – Good: Find walleye in deeper holes. Use a jig tipped with a minnow, twister tail or baits imitating larger minnows or suckers in eddies and current seams.

Volga Lake

Duck season is open and hunters are on the water.

Mostly sunny with temperatures ranging from the mid 40’s to low 20’s through the weekend. Skim ice is forming on small ponds and river edges in the mornings. Area streams and rivers are in excellent condition and fishing well. Enjoy time with family. Go fishing. For current fishing information, please call the Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.





Big Woods Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Fish a live minnow about four feet below a slip bobber.

Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)

Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast and retrieve shallow running crankbaits.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

There have been good to excellent reports of anglers catching walleye, northern pike (particularly Bremer County) on the Cedar River. Target deeper pools or holes for walleye as they migrate to overwintering areas. Walleye – Good: Use jigs tipped with plastics tipped with a minnow. Northern Pike – Good: Cast white bucktail spinner baits.

Harold Getty Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Try a live minnow about four feet below a slip bobber.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

Reports of some anglers having success catching some walleye on the Maquoketa River. Water levels on the Maquoketa River remain in excellent condition. Concentrate on the deeper holes where walleye gather to overwinter. Walleye – Fair: Try jigs tipped with plastics with or without live bait.

North Prairie Lake

Anglers continue to catch trout from the recent stocking of the lake. Rainbow Trout – Good: Cast lures or spinner baits that are flashy in color to attract a good trout bite.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

Concentrate on the deeper holes where walleye gather to overwinter. Walleye – Good: Use jigs tipped with plastics and a live minnow. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Try jigs tipped with plastics with or without live bait or spinnerbaits.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

Concentrate on the deeper holes where walleye gather to overwinter. Walleye – Good: Use jigs tipped with plastics with or without live bait. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try jigs tipped with plastics with or without live bait or spinnerbaits.

Interior river water levels remain excellent. River reports have been best for walleye, smallmouth bass and northern pike. Northeast Iowa trout streams remain in excellent condition and provide fantastic trout angling opportunities throughout the entire winter. Call the N.E. Iowa district office at 563-927-3276 for more information.



MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 12

Water levels have dropped and are around 7 feet at the Dubuque Lock and Dam and 10 feet at the RR bridge. The water will continue to recede slowly. Water clarity is good. Water temperature is near 38 degrees in the main channel. Black Crappie – Fair: A few good reports mixed in with several bad. Make sure you fish out of the current areas for late fall crappies. Walleye – Good: Most walleyes are now coming from the tailwater areas. Catch bigger fish with crankbaits. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are in their backwater winter homes in places away from current. Yellow Perch – Fair: Find yellow perch in backwater areas especially in what is left of the lily pads. Most anglers use worms. Often perch are caught by folks fishing for bluegills or crappies. Sauger – Good: Lots of tailwater angling going on. Most anglers are using some version of a weight and minnow rig to catch tailwater saugers. Some good and some poor days in the tailwater.

Mississippi River Pool 13

Water levels receded this week and are around 8 feet at Bellevue Lock and Dam. The water is expected to continue to drop slowly. Water clarity is good. Water temperature is 38 degrees in the main channel. Walleye – Good: Walleyes are being found in tailwater areas by anglers using crankbaits. Angling in the tailwaters is good at times and poor at others. Bluegill– Slow: Bluegills are in their backwater winter homes in places away from current. Black Crappie – Fair: Backwater wood is the place for crappies. Crappies have been a bit hard to find for even the avid crappie anglers. Yellow Perch – Fair: The bite in the tailwater may have finally slowed some, but most yellow perch will move to backwater locations. Sauger – Good: Anglers are using some version weight/minnow rig for best sauger catches in the tailwaters.

Mississippi River Pool 14

Water levels receded all week and will continue to drop. Gauge readings are 7.5 feet at Fulton, 11 feet at Camanche and 5.9 feet at LeClaire. Water clarity is good. Water temperature is 40 degrees in the main channel. Walleye – Good: Some nice walleyes have been reported from Pool 14 all year. Most walleyes are coming out of the tailwaters on crankbaits. Bluegill – Slow: Bluegills are in their backwater homes in places like Beaver Island, Rock Creek and Cattail Slough. Black Crappie – No Report: Crappie populations look good and some should be biting in the backwater areas. Yellow Perch – Good: A surprising number of yellow perch are found in Pool 14 recently. Some can be caught in the tailwater areas in 10 to 15 feet of water. Other perch are being caught in backwater areas by bluegill and crappie anglers.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Water levels receded all week and are 7.8 feet at Rock Island. Water clarity is good. Water temperature is near 40 degrees in the main channel. Walleye – No Report: Tailwater angling for walleye and sauger has started in earnest since the water levels have receded in the past weeks.

The water continues to recede; expect water to drop a bit more this upcoming week. The water temperature has dipped to the upper 30’s. Some thin ice is seen in the backwaters at times. Aquatic vegetation is floating in the River, so do your best to clean your boats and trailers and not transport vegetation to other bodies of water. If you have any angling questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-872-4976.





Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities is 7.42 feet and has been slowly falling this past week. Sauger – Slow: Try vertical jigging with minnows or pulling three-way rigs with minnows or stickbaits in Sylvan Slough or below the dam. White Crappie – No Report: Use jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber in the backwaters around brush piles in the Andalusia Island complex, Sunset Marina or Credit Island.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine is 6.23 feet and has been slowly falling. White Crappie – No Report: Use jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber around brush piles in the backwaters at Big Timber. Walleye – Fair: Some walleyes were caught below the dam at Muscatine this past weekend. Sauger – Fair: Some saugers were being caught below the dam this past week. Use jigs and minnows or pull three-way rigs with minnows or stick baits.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 6.49 feet at Lock and Dam 17 above New Boston and has been slowly falling. White Crappie – No Report: Use jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber in the backwaters around brush piles. Sauger – Slow:Vertical jig with minnows or pull three-way rigs with minnows or stick baits.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 4.07 feet at Lock and Dam 18. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool this week. White Crappie – No Report: Use jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber in backwaters around brush piles. Sauger – No Report: Vertical jig with minnows or pull three-way rigs with minnows or stick baits.

Tailwater stages have been slowly falling this past week. Main channel water temperature is around 39 degrees and water clarity has been fair. There has been some tailwater fishing for walleyes and saugers. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19, contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.

SOUTHEAST

Environmental Discovery Park North Pond

Pick a nice warm day and go trout fishing; still plenty of trout left from the stocking late last month. Rainbow Trout – Good: Try power bait under a bobber or a small jig or spinner worked through the shallow water.

Lake Darling

Almost no fishing activity over the last several days. Water temperature is 42 degrees. The water is very clear, you can see the bottom in 6 feet of water.

Lake Geode

The lake is drained (nearly). Fun to go out and hike around looking at the lake bottom. Be careful, some of the mud is still very soft and deep.

Lake of the Hills

2000 trout were stocked last month, still plenty of them left in the lake. Rainbow Trout – Good: Work the shallow water from shore; trout won’t be out very deep. Fish in 3 to 4 feet of water and some of the brush piles in 6 to 7 feet of water.

Wilson Lake

Still plenty of trout left from last month. Rainbow Trout – Good: Work the shallow brush piles and culvert piles.

For more information on the above lakes and rivers, contact the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.





Coralville Reservoir

The lake level as is 686.4′, which is fall pool.

Diamond Lake

The dock stays in year round, but the fish cleaning station is closed. Black Crappie – Slow: Jig over/around brush piles. Most fish are 8- to 9-inches.

Iowa River (Marshalltown to Coralville Lake)

Walleye – Fair: Jigs have been producing fish in Marshall and Tama Counties.

Lake Macbride

All sized motors may be operated at no-wake speed. Water temperatures this week were in the low 40’s. The fish cleaning station is shut down and docks have been removed. Walleye– Fair: Try jigging in 15- to 25-feet of water during the day, and fish windblown rocky banks towards evening. There are a lot of 13- to 15-inch fish with some larger ones mixed in. Black Crappie – Fair: Use jigs and minnows over deeper brush (15-20 feet) to catch 10- to 12-inch crappie.

Pleasant Creek Lake

The lake is still 10 feet low from the restoration project. The main ramp is still useable, but very shallow. Four wheel drive vehicles are strongly recommended. Water temperatures are in the low 40’s. The fish cleaning station is closed. Walleye – Fair: Try jigging on the dam and over the roadbeds. Most fish are 13- to 16-inches.

Prairie Park Fishery

2000 trout were stocked here Nov. 17. You must have a fishing license and trout stamp to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Good: Small spinners/jigs and worms work best.

Sand Lake

You must have a fishing license and trout stamp to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Worms work best.

Terry Trueblood Lake

2000 trout were stocked here Nov. 17. You must have a fishing license and trout stamp to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Small spinners/jigs and worms work best.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.





Lake Miami

Water temperatures are dropping and few anglers have been out. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with live bait around brush piles.Try also drifting small jigs in the lower end of the lake. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use rubber worms and crankbaits around the fishing jetties and brush piles. Target structure along the rip-rapped shorelines.

Lake Sugema

Few anglers have been out with the colder temperatures. Black Crappie – Slow: Try jigs tipped with live bait in the flooded timber or shallow areas with structure. Sorting is needed for larger fish. Walleye – Slow: Use nightcrawlers or a minnow and a bobber along areas with rip-rapped shorelines. Bluegill – Slow: Use a small jig tipped with live bait around structure along the shorelines. Sorting is needed for larger fish. Largemouth Bass– Slow: Try spinnerbaits along the shorelines and around the jetties. Use a rubber worm or jig n pig combo among the vegetated areas and around deep structure.

Lake Wapello

Few anglers have been out with the cooler temperatures. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try spinnerbaits or jig n pig combos around the brush piles. Slow down the presentation with the cooler water. Black Crappie – Slow: Use jigs tipped with live bait around submerged structure. Sorting may be needed for larger fish. Black Bullhead – Slow: Try nightcrawlers fished on the lake bottom in about 6 feet of water.

Ottumwa Park Pond South

Trout were stocked on Oct. 27th. Use small tube jigs, small twister tails, in-line spinners, casting spoons and live bait under a bobber.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 903.50 msl. The water temperature is 43 degrees. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another water body. All docks and the fish cleaning stations have been removed for the year. The ramps at the Rathbun marina are closed for the season. White Crappie – Slow:Use jigs or jigs tipped with live bait along the rip-rapped shorelines. Channel Catfish – Slow: Use nightcrawlers or cut bait. Walleye– Slow: Troll crankbaits that mimic shad in areas with a variation in depths. Try also trolling nightcrawler rigs. Some fish will start to move shallow with the cooler temperatures.

Red Haw Lake

Water temperatures are dropping and fishing pressure has dropped with few anglers out. Bluegill – Slow: Use small jigs tipped with a chunk of nightcrawler along the shoreline and around structure. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try rubber worms or spinnerbaits in areas with rip rap or other types of structure. Try shallow areas as the water continues to cool down and slow down the presentation. Channel Catfish – Slow: Use nightcrawlers or chicken liver around the fishing jetties.

Surface water temperatures in the Rathbun district lakes are in the low to mid 40’s. The district includes Mahaska, Lucas, Wayne, Monroe, Appanoose, Wapello, Davis and Van Buren counties.Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Ada Hayden Heritage Park Lake

Rainbow Trout – Good: Trout were stocked on Nov. 16th. Use flashy lures such as small inline spinners with silver blades. Live bait such as waxworms and minnows also work well. The trout tend to move in schools around the perimeter of the lake.

Des Moines River (Saylorville to Red Rock)

Walleye – Good: November is a good time to target walleyes in the rivers. Cast twister or paddle tail jigs below the dams in Des Moines in the evenings.

Lake Petocka

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Good numbers of trout remain to be caught after the October stocking. Cast small in-line spinners, twister tail jigs or fish waxworms under a bobber.

For more information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers, contact Andy Otting or Ben Dodd at 515-432-2823.





Farm Creek Lake

We have received no information regarding fishing on this water body this week. Bluegill – Fair: Use a small jig tipped with a crawler or power bait in and around the old creek channel for bluegills up to 9 inches. Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs or minnows under a bobber in and around the old creek channel for 10 inch black crappies.

Greenfield Lake

We have received no information regarding fishing on this water body this week. Black Crappie – Slow: Fish any tree pile or along the creek channel to find fish up to 12 inches. Bluegill – Slow: Drift crawlers or jigs tipped with crawler to catch bluegills up to 8.5 inches.

Lake Anita

We have received no information regarding fishing on this water body this week. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegills up to 9.5 inches with small jigs tipped with power bait or nightcrawlers. Try the same areas that anglers target when ice fishing. Black Crappie– Fair: Slowly troll or drift small jigs tipped with power bait. Fish are 9 inches. Look for schools of crappie suspended over the old creek channel. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Find bass around underwater reefs and along the road beds. Fish are all sizes.

Lake Manawa

We have received no information regarding fishing on this water body this week. White Crappie – No Report: A population of larger 11 inch crappie are present. Walleye – No Report: Annual stocking of fingerling walleyes has produced a good population in the lake.

Meadow Lake

We have received no information regarding fishing on this water body this week. Black Crappie – Fair: Find deeper tree piles and vertical jig to catch crappies up to 12 inches. Bluegill – Fair: Fish the deeper water out from the dam for bluegills up to 9 inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Fish around any of the numerous brush piles in the lake or the face of the dam.

Prairie Rose Lake

We have received no information regarding fishing on this water body this week.Bluegill – Slow: Slow troll crawlers or jigs tipped with crawler near the bottom to find bluegills up to 9 inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: There are many 12 inch bass in the lake that will provide fun catch and release fishing. Black Crappie – Slow: Vertical jig tree piles or slow troll the deeper water off the face of the dam to catch black crappie averaging 9.5 inches.

Viking Lake

We have received no information regarding fishing on this water body this week. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Cast the shoreline, rock reefs and brush piles to catch largemouth of all sizes. Black Crappie – Fair: Vertical jig deeper brush piles for black crappie up to 10 inches. Anglers, at times, are finding crappies suspended out from the dam. White Crappie – Slow: The white crappie in Viking are fewer in number, but larger fish (10- to 13-inches).

There has been very little angling activity. Fall is a good time to get out and fish. Use small jigs and lite tackle in the same spots you plan to ice fish. . Many of the small impoundments in the Cold Springs District have good crappie and bluegill populations that offer good fall fishing. For more information, call the Cold Springs District Office at 712-769-2587.

MISSOURI RIVER

Missouri River (Sioux City to Little Sioux)

Blue Catfish – Slow: Fishing for blue catfish can be favorable during the late fall and winter.

Use fresh chunks of cut bait fished just off the bottom in or near the current. Sauger – Slow: A few sauger have been caught on jigs tipped with minnows and on live bait rigs.

Missouri River (Little Sioux to Council Bluffs)

Blue Catfish – Slow: Fishing for blue catfish can be favorable during the late fall and winter.

Use fresh chunks of cut bait fished just off the bottom in or near the current. Sauger – Slow: A few sauger have been caught on jigs tipped with minnows and on live bait rigs.

Missouri River (Council Bluffs to Missouri State Line)

Blue Catfish – Slow: Fishing for blue catfish can be favorable during the late fall and winter.

Use fresh chunks of cut bait fished just off the bottom in or near the current. Sauger – Fair: A few sauger have been caught on jigs tipped with minnows and on live bait rigs.

The Missouri River at Decatur, Nebraska is at 21.27 ft. /32,000 cfs./41 degrees Fahrenheit (water temperature dropped 2 degrees from last week). The Missouri River dropped .03 feet from last week. Fishing has been slow overall. Fishing for catfish species has slowed down and fewer anglers are out with the colder weather.