NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Cabin and Camping Prices May Go Up in State Parks

The head of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the state park system is “heavily used” and DNR director Chuck Gipp says it’s time for lawmakers to consider raising fees to boost the DNR’s budget for outdoor recreation.

Nearly 340-thousand overnight guests have checked into state park facilities so far this year. Gipp wants new authority to set different prices for camping spaces and cabin rentals based on demand. That means he could raise rental rates during high-demand periods, like holiday weekends, or reduce park camping fees during slow periods to attract more visitors.

Under existing law, Gipp’s agency must go through a lengthy process to establish rules that limit rental rates for camp sites, RV hook-ups and cabin rentals within the state park system. There’s a growing reliance on fees to run the DNR, since the agency’s allocation of general state tax dollars is half of what it was a decade ago.

Gipp’s department manages 68 state parks and recreation areas along with four state forests and 600 miles of trails for hiking, biking, snowmobiling and horseback riding.

In addition to the fees within the state parks, state fees for hunting, fishing and trapping licenses haven’t been raised for 14 years. The Iowa House overwhelmingly voted in April to give Gipp’s agency the authority to raise those fees. The proposal is eligible for consideration in the Iowa Senate in 2018. The money raised from those fees is reserved to improve habitat and pay conservation officer salaries.