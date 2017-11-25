Local Cities Receive CDC Recognition

The cities of Forest City, Algona, Britt, garner, Mason City, Northwood, and Osage have all been recognized by the U. S. Centers for Disease Control. The cities received awards for the 50 years of providing continuous community water fluoridation.

Fifty cities were recipients of the awards, or Water Fluoridation Quality Awards given by the CDC. Fluoridation is the adjustment of fluoride in drinking water to a level effective for preventing tooth decay.

the CDC has identified community water fluoridation as one of the ten great public health achievements of the 20th century.