The Forest City Council met this week in regular session and heard from Andy Buffington regarding the Hazard Mitigation Plan for the city. Mayor Byron Ruiter talks about the importance of the plan.

The mayor and the council also discussed a real estate purchase by the city.

Ruiter reached out to the Casey’s Corporation in October seeking more information on the property.

Ruiter feels that he has some good ideas about the new acquisition and outlined the potential plans for the property.