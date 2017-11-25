Ernst Statement on Protecting the RFS

U.S. Joni Ernst (R-IA), a member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry and the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, made the following statement after the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reaffirmed Administrator Pruitt’s previously stated commitment that he will support the spirit and the letter of the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS): “I’m pleased to see reports that reaffirm EPA Administrator Pruitt’s previously stated commitment to me and my colleagues, that he will support the spirit and the letter of the RFS as intended by Congress. “As I have said before, these assurances are a win for Iowans. I am grateful that the Administration is keeping its pledge to rural America to advance the full potential of the RFS, and I will continue to work tirelessly to protect and defend the RFS.”