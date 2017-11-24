King in Ames to Honor Veteran; Address Ames Chamber of Commerce

Congressman Steve King released the following statement and photos regarding events he participated in today in Ames, Iowa. King maintains a District Office in Ames located on Bell Avenue. While in Ames, King hosted a medal ceremony in which he presented the family of Kenneth Sorenson with medals Mr. Sorenson earned for his service in World War II. Following the medals ceremony, King addressed the Ames Chamber of Commerce and answered questions about the recently passed Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the importance of international trade, and the need to repeal costly and burdensome federal regulations.

“It is always a pleasure to spend time in Ames, and today is no exception,” said King. “It was an honor to meet Jim and Lisa Sorenson and to present them with the impressive medals Jim’s father, Kenneth, earned during World War II. His service should be remembered, and I was pleased to be able to assist the Sorenson’s in finally receiving the medals earned so long ago by Kenneth Sorenson for his heroism.”

“I also enjoyed having the opportunity to meet with the members of the Ames Chamber of Commerce to discuss the issues that are on their agenda. The Ames Chamber includes representatives from Iowa State University, local communities like Nevada and Story City, and important job creators like Alliant Energy and Danfoss Power Solutions. We share a belief in the importance of international trade to Iowa’s economy, and it is a pleasure to work with them on issues like tax reform and regulatory reform.”

Kenneth Sorenson joined the Army on Feb. 10th, 1941, and was based out of Boone in the 34th “Red Bull” Division. He fought on the front of WWII for over a year and a half in northern Africa and Italy. He fought in the Anzio Beachhead battle in Italy, which was one of the major victories of the US military in WWII and a turning point in the war. Mr. Sorenson was honorably discharged on August 30th, 1945.

Mr. Sorenson earned the GOOD CONDUCT MEDAL, the AMERICAN DEFENSE SERVICE MEDAL, the AMERICAN CAMPAIGN MEDAL, the EUROPEAN-AFRICAN-MIDDLE EASTERN CAMPAIGN MEDAL with 4 bronze service stars, the WORLD WAR II VICTORY MEDAL, and the HONORABLE SERVICE LAPEL BUTTON WWII.