A Forest City Grandchild Needs Your Vote

You can call her industrious, innovative, inspiring, or ingenuitive, but never call her lazy. She is Olivia Eckerman and she has the opportunity of a lifetime. She is one of three finalists to present the game ball at the Super Bowl 52. Eckerman is heavily involved in the NFL Play 60 Program, an effort by the National Football League to get kids more active, healthy, and social through play. Olivia’s mother Sue said that Olivia got interested early in the program.

Olivia’s grandparents are Lindsay and Deb Eckerman and they are Forest City residents. They, like the rest of the family are very proud of her efforts. They watched as she put her leadership skills to work in a number of prestigious efforts.

The Super Bowl opportunity would be a tremendous dream come true, but in order for that to happen, she needs the support of her fellow north Iowans. Those who want to help her achieve this goal need only vote for her at superkid.nflrush.com. Voters can cast one ballot per day for the next two weeks. The person with the most votes is the winner of the chance for the game ball presentation. According to her mother, the process to get here started from a number of candidates across the nation.

Olivia is not one to go around recruiting votes, however.

The winner of the contest will get sent to the Super Bowl in Minneapolis a week early to participate in a number of activities.

Voting is open through December 5th at 11am.