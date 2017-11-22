Waldorf Football Lands 10 Players on All-NSAA Performance Team

A season to remember on the gridiron for the Waldorf football team earned the respect and recognition of the North Star Athletic Association coaches this week as 10 Warriors earned postseason honors for their play.

Quarterback Hilton Joseph, running back Jordin Roberts, offensive lineman Robert Mosley, wide receiver Sam Huntley, defensive back Cameron Newsome and punter Adam Rademacher all were named to the Dacotah Bank/NSAA All-Conference Second Team.

Earning honorable mention All-NSAA honors were offensive lineman Alexander Holzinger, running back Tyron Jones, tight end Cale Crowder and linebacker James Bell III.

The multi-talented Joseph led the Warriors to a 7-4 overall record by rushing for 12 touchdowns and 773 yards, and passing for another 21 scores and 2,047 yards, completing 170-of-291 passes.

Roberts added four touchdowns on the ground and 637 yards, while Huntley caught a team-best 56 passes for 704 yards and eight touchdowns.

Newsome intercepted four passes defensively for the Warriors, and recovered a fumbled which he returned for a touchdown. He also had 20 tackles and a sack on defense, and on offense Newsome caught 33 passes for 498 yards and six touchdowns.

Rademacher averaged 33.8 yards per punt during the season, kicking 32 times.

Jones added 407 yards on the ground, and four touchdowns, and he also caught a scoring pass, while Crowder hauled in 21 passes for 178 yards and three TDs.

And Bell added 40 tackles, which included 6 ½ sacks, on defense for Waldorf.

Dakota State quarterback Jacob Giles was named the NSAA’s Offensive MVP, while linebacker Thomas Sease and head coach Pete Stanton, both of Dickinson State, were named the NSAA Defensive MVP and Coach of the Year, respectively.