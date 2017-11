Immanuel Lutheran Church will hold its 22nd annual Community Thanksgiving Celebrations tonight and Thursday.

At 6:30pm tonight, there will be the traditional Thanksgiving Eve Worship Service. A second service will take place on Thursday beginning at 11:15am followed by a Thanksgiving Dinner at noon. The dinner is a free will donation.

For reservations, carryouts, or homebound deliveries, call the church office at (641) 585-3152 by close of business on Wednesday