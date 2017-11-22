Thanksgiving Dinner Prices Are Lower This Year

For the second consecutive year, the Thanksgiving feast will cost Iowans less than the year before. A report finds the average price to feed a family of four a turkey dinner with all the fixings will run a little over 23-dollars, which is down a dollar-87 from last year. USDA livestock analyst Shayle Shagum says the biggest drop is in the price of the main course. Shagum says turkey producers recovered well from the bird flu outbreak a few years ago, however…

While turkey prices have dropped, the prices for several other traditional items on our tables have gone up. USDA food price analyst Annemarie Kuhns says one popular dish that went up in price is sweet potatoes.

Prices are up on green beans and cranberries from a year ago and dairy products are also more expensive, Kuhns says, including milk.

The report says the final price for this year’s Thanksgiving meal for four is $23.34.