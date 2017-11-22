Larry Dean Michaelson, 81, of Rochester, MN, formerly of Lake Mills, IA, died, Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at The Cottages in Rochester, MN, surrounded by his family.

Funeral service will be 2 PM Friday, November 24, 2017, at Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church, 3906 Bluebill Avenue, Joice, IA, 50446, with Pastor Kevin Olson officiating.

Visitation will be at the church 12:30 PM until service time.

Military rites will be performed by Lake Mills Otto/Chose Post #235.

Burial will take place at Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church Cemetery.

