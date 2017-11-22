Area Turkey Prices Remain Low for the Holiday

The executive director with the Iowa Turkey Federation in Ames, Gretta Irwin, says production is up and there should be plenty of bargains when you buy the big bird for the holiday.

She says the industry has rebounded from the impact of the bird flu epidemic that wiped out thousands of birds, but now is facing some other supply issues.

The USDA retail report on turkeys released last week shows prices ranged from 39 cents to $1.79 a pound for frozen turkeys in the Midwest. Fresh turkeys ranged from $1.29 to $1.99 a-pound for fresh birds. The report noted that retailers are starting to offer special holiday price promotions on turkeys. Irwin says Iowans should be able to find turkeys for under one dollar a pound. The turkey you buy for Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner likely won’t be an Iowa grown bird. Irwin says the majority of Iowa-raised turkeys are processed for use as lunch meat and other products, and the industry has been expanding.

Minnesota is the top turkey producer and Missouri is another producer ahead of Iowa in the turkey business.

Irwin says a turkey eats a bushel of corn and a third of a bushel of soybeans. You may find out more about turkey recipes and preparing the big bird at www.iowaturkeyfederation.org.