Thanksgiving Weather Should Be Good for Travel

Forecasters say it should be a relatively quiet weather week for Iowans, which is good news as it’s also one of the busiest travel weeks of the year. Meteorologist Dennis Todey, director of the USDA’s Midwest Climate Hub, based in Ames, says there are no major storm fronts brewing, but they’re staying vigilant.

Since many tens of thousands of Iowans will be on the road to see loved ones for the Thanksgiving holiday, Todey says travelers should pay close attention to local forecasts, wherever they may end up.

The longer-range forecasts are trending toward mild temperatures and less rain or snow.

Todey says the development of the La Nina weather pattern in the Pacific Ocean is confirmed and it likely will have an impact later in the winter.