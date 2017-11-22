Thanksgiving Travel Finds Cheaper Airfare and Slightly Higher Gas

Tens of thousands of Iowans are expected to make Thanksgiving journeys next week, in many cases to visit distant friends and family for a big holiday meal. Rose White, at AAA Iowa, says those who are planning trips will be in good company.

While surveys find about nine in ten Iowans will be driving to their destinations next week, those who are flying are seeing the lowest average airfares since 2013. White says the price to fly is way down from Thanksgiving a year ago.

It’s a different story for motorists, though, as gasoline prices are up almost 50-cents a gallon from a year ago, so it’ll cost a good deal more to fill the tank.

The average price for gas in Iowa is two-53 a gallon, up from two-oh-six a year ago. The current national average is slightly higher than Iowa’s at two-55.