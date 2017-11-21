Winnebago Supervisors Have a Light Agenda Today

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors could have a very short meeting today beginning at 9am. They will hear first from Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders on secondary road issues and construction. This will be followed by a brief discussion on drainage matters by the Auditor’s Office.

After the public hearing dates were set on Drainage District Lateral 2 and 4 repairs and cleanout on January 9th, the board will consider a contract with Jacobsen-Westergaard and Associates on the newly renamed Drainage District 1 Sub 1 Lateral 2 project.

Financial matters will again be before the board as they will review annual financial reports and the Tax Increment Financing Annual Report. These reports which are prepared by the Auditor’s Office, will give the board a complete look at the current financial situation in the county.

The Auditor’s Office will also give the board a look at the Semi-monthly county claims. Previously, the board had to examine each and every claim in a file. Both the external auditor and Winnebago County Auditor Karla Weiss pressed the board to examine each of the claims for a greater understanding of the current finances. After much discussion, both the Board and Weiss agreed that a balance sheet and other specified reports will suffice in reviewing the claims.