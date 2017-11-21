Wind Advisory Now In Effect Until 2pm

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the broadcast area. Forecasters state that from around sunrise until mid afternoon, winds will become very strong. Northwest winds are expected to reach 25 to 30 mph with occasional gusts as high as 45 mph.

This could impact travel in the area, particularly in open field areas. High profile vehicles are especially at risk with the high gusts. Any lightweight objects may be blow around and residents are encouraged to bring those items inside, tie them or weight them down.

A Wind Advisory simply means that sustained winds of 30 mph or more are expected and could pose a danger to drivers traveling in them, particularly high profile vehicle drivers where sudden lane changes may occur. Use extra caution while driving and slow down.