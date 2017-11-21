Warrior Bowling Finishes Strong In the Bronco Blast Tournament

The Waldorf men’s and women’s bowling teams continued where they left off on Saturday with a great second day of hitting spares and strikes during Sunday’s action at the Bronco Blast bowling tournament.

The Waldorf men’s team finished in seventh place, while the women’s team cracked the Top 5 by earning fifth-place honors because of to their consistent efforts on the lanes.

Just like he did on Saturday, Roger Harford led the Warriors by tallying 1,142 pins on Sunday afternoon. Spencer Armstrong stepped up to the table and joined Harford with over 1,000 pins on the day, knocking down 1,010 total pins.

The Waldorf men’s bowlers began the day in Baker format. After knocking down enough strikes and spares to move into seventh place overall, the Warriors earned a quarterfinal matchup against No. 2-seeded Midland University.

Waldorf gave Midland quite a fight in the first round of match play by winning the first game, 193-190.

Looking to sweeping Midland and advancing to the semifinals, Midland rallied to prevail by winning the second game, 181-176, then the rubber match, 185-167.

“The guys coasted all day,” Waldorf head coach Tony Manna said. “However, they need to be more consistent in executing their shots.”

As for the Warrior women’s team, they finished just 54 pins short of advancing to the semifinals and bowling against No. 1-seeded, and host of the tournament, Hastings College.

Waldorf outperformed Morningside College during Saturday’s games, but the Morningside Mustangs did better than Waldorf during the Baker games to advance into the semifinals.

“The women’s team had no room to mess around as they tried to get into match play,” stated Manna.

“The Waldorf ladies shot 758 in the third set to be in good shape,” added the Waldorf head coach. “The Mustangs bowled better in the final set to squeeze into match play as a No. 4 seed.”

Although she’s the only freshman on the team, Rachel Dahlin impressively helped lead the Warriors to fifth place overall. The freshman from Andover, Minn., was the fourth-best individual bowler during the entirety of the tournament with a pin-total of 1,112 for an average score of 185.33.

Her masterful performance on the lanes includes recording a high score of 234 on Saturday afternoon.

Dahlin’s 234 was the second-best individual performance at Pastime Lanes during the Bronco Blast. Morningside College’s Marie Sitz was the only bowler to do better with a tournament-best score of 235.

Alyssa Knudson was the other Waldorf women’s bowler to go over the 1,000-pin mark with 1,069 on her account.

The Waldorf bowling teams head back to the lanes for the Morningside Mustang Invitational in Sioux City, Iowa, on Dec. 2-3.