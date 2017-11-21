Light Up A Life at Hospice of North Iowa’s Tree of Life Ceremonies

Hospice of North Iowa will hold its annual Tree of Life ceremonies in eight communities throughout the North Iowa area. Tree of Life events provide the opportunity to remember loved ones or honor those living.

With a donation of any amount, a light is placed on a Tree of Life and “brought to light” symbolizing the presence of loved ones. Names are listed at the tree lighting service specified by the donor. In addition, a holiday ornament is provided to each donor who attends a Tree of Life service. Publication of a loved one’s name must be requested since names are not continued from year to year. All are invited to take part in a Tree of Life Service; no connection with Hospice of North Iowa is necessary to participate. In case of inclement weather, cancelation of ceremonies will be announced on KIOW and KHAM. Tree of Life Services during 2017 are planned as follows:

Osage – Nov. 27, 6:00 p.m., Alliance Church, 726 State St.

Charles City – Dec. 4, 6:00 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 200 S. Main St.

Forest City – Dec. 4, 6:00 p.m., TSB Bank Community Room, 101 HWY 69 N.

Iowa Falls – Dec 5, 6:00 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 610 Main St.

Mason City – Dec. 7, 6:00 p.m., Music Man Square, 308 S. Pennsylvania Ave.

Hampton – Dec. 10, 6:00 p.m., St. Paul Evangelical Church, 17 2nd St. NE

Clear Lake – Dec. 11, 6:00 p.m., The Dock, 500 Main Ave.

Lake Mills – Dec. 14, 6:00 p.m., Salem Lutheran Church, 401 S. Lake St.

Contributions can be sent to Hospice of North Iowa, 232 2nd Street SE, Mason City, IA, 50401. Please specify with the contribution the name of the loved one(s) you wish to remember or honor and the location of the celebration you plan to attend. Names are requested to be sent at least two days before selected ceremony date, in order to ensure their inclusion in the program.

Every light on the Tree of Life celebrates and honors a loved one in a very special way and helps extend Hospice of North Iowa’s services to those affected by end of life. Hospice services include compassionate, specialized care to improve quality of life for the patient and their family. For further information, or to register, please contact Hospice of North Iowa at (641) 428-6208 / (800) 297-4719 or visit www.HospiceNorthIowa.com/Tree-of-Life.