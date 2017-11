Janan J. Skaar, age 75 of Blue Earth, MN and long-time resident of Britt, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, November 19, 2017 at United Hospital District in Blue Earth.

Memorial Services will be held at 10:30AM on Monday, December 4, 2017 at Patton Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Blue Earth with Fr. Peter Klein presiding.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.

Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Blue Earth at a later date.