Grassley,Senators, Call PO Commerce Secretary to Conduct Economic Analysis of NAFTA Changes to Ag Sector

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) joined a bipartisan letter to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross asking the Administration to conduct a robust economic analysis to evaluate how changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) would affect changes to the nation’s crop and livestock sectors.

“It is imperative that before any changes are made to NAFTA, or any other free trade agreement, that economic analysis that illustrates the impact on the full supply chain of the industries involved be shared. As such, we request an economic analysis that examines and evaluates the impacts to crop and livestock sectors as a result of any change to NAFTA,” the senators wrote.

As the world’s top exporter of food and agricultural products, U.S. agriculture depends on access to international markets in which to sell their products. With the fifth round of NAFTA renegotiations underway, the senators were clear that any changes to U.S. trade policy must be positive for agriculture, especially in a time when many farmers and ranchers are struggling financially.

The bipartisan group signing the letter, including lead author Senator John Boozman, includes Senators Joni Ernst (R-IA), Roy Blunt (R-MO), John Cornyn (R-TX), Steve Daines (R-MT), Jeff Flake (R-AZ), Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND), John Hoeven (R-ND), Johnny Isakson (R-GA), Claire McCaskill (D-MO), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Rob Portman (R-OH), Pat Roberts (R-KS), Mike Rounds (R-SD), Luther Strange (R-AL), John Thune (R-SD) and Thom Tillis (R-ND).