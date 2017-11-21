Britt Council to Discuss Country Club Tax Relief

The Britt City Council will welcome new city council members in their meeting tonight beginning at 7pm. Once the swearing in of new council members is complete, the board will turn its attention to a public hearing on Resolution 36-2017. Once the hearing is completed, the board is expected to vote on the approval of the resolution.

John Weiland of the Britt Country Club will take up a discussion that was once heard several years ago. It deals with tax relief for the country club. Weiland would like to see the city move forward with some tax relief for the country club.

Drew seers of Veenstra and Kimm Engineering will discuss with the board, the pay estimates for the work on the Commercial Park. This will be followed by a presentation of a plaque for Council Person Ostercamp.

The council will meet in City Hall in Council Chambers.