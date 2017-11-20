Ralph E. Steenblock, 63 of Kanawha passed away Friday, November 17, 2017 at his home in Kanawha.

Memorial services for Ralph Steenblock will be held on Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at 10:30 AM at Kanawha United Methodist Church, 402 North Main Street in Kanawha, with Pastor Mark Heath officiating. Burial will be at Amsterdam Cemetery in Goodell.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East Second Street in Kanawha, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.

