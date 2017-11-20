Peavy, Owens Earn Big 12 Weekly Awards

The Big 12 Conference announced today that Iowa State junior cornerback Brian Peavy was named Co-Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week and senior kicker Garrett Owens was named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week

A native of Houston, Texas, Peavy was instrumental in Iowa State’s 23-13 win at Baylor on Saturday. The win was ISU’s fifth in league play, tying the school mark for most victories against conference opponents in a season.

Peavy’s strip and fumble recovery of a Baylor rusher in the fourth quarter was arguably the play of the game. Clinging to a 20-13 lead, the Bears had 1st-and-goal at the two-yard line until Peavy came up with huge defensive stop. Peavy ended the game with a team-high 10 tackles, matching his season high. He also had two tackles for loss and a pass breakup.

The two-time All-Big 12 performer leads the team in takeaways (two fumble recoveries and two interceptions), tying for 18th nationally in fumble recoveries. A native of Arroyo Grande, Calif., Owens was also sharp in Iowa State’s win at Baylor, scoring 11 of the team’s 23 points. Owens was perfect on the day, connecting on 3-of-3 field goal attempts and 2-of-2 PATs.

Owens booted field goals from 34, 22 and 45 yards. His 45-yarder was a big play in the game, making it a two-possession game with 7:01 remaining in the contest. It was also a season-long field goal for the senior. Owens has made 15-of-19 field goals this season, ranking fourth on ISU’s season field goal percentage (78.9%) record list and tying for sixth on the school’s season field goals made (15) record chart. Owens is perfect on his PAT attempts (41-of-41).

Iowa State has won the league’s best weekly defender award four times this season: Joel Lanning, Marcel Spears (twice).

Iowa State, 7-4 overall and 5-3 in Big 12 action, closes out its regular season at Kansas State on Saturday. You can hear the game live on KIOW.