Janice A. Johnson, 78, of Hayfield, died Sunday, November 19, 2017 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, November 25, 2017 at the Forest Evangelical Lutheran Church in Forest City with Pastor Wayne Halvorson officiating.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 A.M. on Saturday until the start of the service at the church.

Interment will be in Crystal Lake Township Cemetery in Crystal Lake, Iowa.

Memorials may be directed to the Forest Evangelical Lutheran Church or Hospice of North Iowa.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.cataldoschottfh.com

Cataldo Schott Funeral Home

505 North Clark St.

Forest City, Iowa 50436

641-585-2685