Britt Fire Association to host 5th Annual Thanksgiving Bash with Shirts & Skins Band

The Britt Fire Association is hosting its 5th annual Thanksgiving Bash featuring the Shirts & Skins band this Wednesday, November 22 at Duncan Community Hall in Duncan, Iowa, just 4.6 miles east of Britt.

Shirts & Skins is one of the most highly sought-after touring bands in the upper Midwest. The band features two dynamic female lead singers, backed by a solid core of talented musicians on drums, bass, and guitar, as well as electric fiddle and keyboard. Because every member of the band sings, they are able to incorporate rich vocal harmonies and seamlessly transition between musical styles. Their setlist consists of contemporary pop, classic rock from the 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s, funk, blues, and classic and modern country.

Doors open at 7pm, music starts at 8pm. Tickets are $12 in advance, $20 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at Swensons Hardware in Britt. All proceeds from the concert go to the Britt Volunteer Fire Department for expenditures.