NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Winter Weather Brings the Need for Reminders on How to Deal With It

Iowa’s past few winters haven’t been terribly harsh and some of us might be able to use refreshers on our driving and survival skills before the snowdrifts and ice arrive. Winter weather is possible today and meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says a few reminders for motorists wouldn’t hurt.

Have that survival kit in your trunk filled with things like: blankets, warm clothes, water, snacks like energy bars, a flashlight with extra batteries, a snow shovel, a tow rope, jumper cables, flares, a knife and a first aid kit. If you log on to weather-dot-gov or follow the National Weather Service on Facebook, you will notice some changes in how warnings, watches and advisories are issued.

Blizzard Watches will no longer be issued, for example, though Blizzard Warnings will continue as needed. Some long-range forecasts indicate Iowa has equal chances for a whopper winter with more snow and very cold temperatures versus a lighter winter. He says the picture could change very quickly, as could our landscape.