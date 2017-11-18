SATURDAY MORNING AG WRAP: Labor

There were 23,000 workers hired directly by farms in the Cornbelt II Region (Iowa and Missouri) during the reference week of July 9-15, 2017, according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Farm Labor Report. Farm operators paid their hired workers an average wage rate of $13.98 per hour, up $0.26 from July 2016. The number of hours worked averaged 37.4 for hired workers during the reference week, compared with 37.2 hours in July 2016.

During the reference week of October 8-14, 2017, there were 29,000 workers hired directly by farms in the Cornbelt II Region (Iowa and Missouri). Farm operators paid their hired workers an average wage rate of $14.04 per hour during the October 2017 reference week, up $0.40 from October 2016. The number of hours worked averaged 35.8 for hired workers during the reference week, down from 38.4 hours in October 2016.