Heartland Museum Has A Mystery For You

Susan Conroy Carpenter lived most of her life in the later 1800’s- early 1900’s in the Woolstock area. Mrs. Carpenter was tragically killed in an auto/train collision near Webster City in 1923. However, she left behind in her possessions, a special item. Her son and then her granddaughter kept track of the item for the next decades.

Finally, the item was restored and this summer, the owner decided to donate it to the Heartland Museum! It is being kept a secret until December 2, when the item and its’ fascinating story can be told.

The Mystery will be on display in the Community Room at the Heartland Museum from 9-noon on December 2, and then can be seen by appointment. Visitors will have access to a presentation on the history, the mystery – and even cash rewards for certain information!

Also on December 2nd Heartland Museum is hosting Pictures with Santa, courtesy of Lifetouch photography.

The museum is now open by appointment during the “winter” hours.

The Heartland Museum is located at 119 9th St. SW, Clarion. For more information call 515-602-6000.