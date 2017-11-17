Winnebago Relay Reaches #4 in the Nation

Winnebago County Relay for Life has been recognized as the fourth in the nation per capita for fundraising. The category is for those who have populations between 10,000 and 14,999. This follows last year’s top five achievement and a top ten success in 2015.

Steve Lovik, Regional Director for Relay for Life which covers the Winnebago County area had nothing but praise for all the team members, corporate sponsors, and organizations that were involved.

This year, not only did the group exceed expectations, but a year long goal of $81,000.

With last years goals met, Relay turns its attention now to 2018. They have scheduled their annual Relay for Life at the Winnebago County Courthouse Square for Saturday, June 23rd and are adding a new event to the schedule. On December 8th, Cabin Coffee joins in with a sit down fund raiser.