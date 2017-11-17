White Christmas Tickets Go On Sale

BrickStreet Theater is presenting Irving Berlin’s classic holiday musical White Christmas on the first two weekends in December in Forest City High School Auditorium. Tickets are now on sale and all seats are general admission.

The six shows will be Friday, December 8th at 7pm, Saturday at 7pm, and then Sunday at 2:30pm. The following weekend will see show times on Friday, December 15th at 7pm, Saturday at 7pm, and Sunday at 2:30pm.

Officials with the theater company say that tickets can be purchased at the Chamber of Commerce in Forest City, online at www.brickstreettheatre.org, and at the door, pending availability.