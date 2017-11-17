Ronald Kumsher

Ronald M. Kumsher, 75, of Garner died Thursday, November 16, 2017 at Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, November 21st at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Msgr. John W. Hemann officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery with military rites by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M., Monday at St. Boniface Catholic Church with a Scriptural wake service at 4 P.M. followed by a rosary. Visitation will resume one hour prior to services at the church.

