King Votes to Cut and Simplify Iowans’ Taxes, Create Iowa Jobs

Congressman Steve King released a statement after voting in favor of tax reform legislation that will provide a tax cut to Iowans while also providing a stimulus for the creation of jobs in the state. King voted in favor of H.R.1, the Tax Cut and Jobs Act, which passed the House of Representatives today on a vote of 227-205.

“The passage of Thursday’s historic tax reform legislation represents the best opportunity Congress has had in 30 years to reform the nation’s complex and outdated tax code in a manner which will provide Iowans with tax relief, a simpler tax return, and a better economic climate for job creation,” said King. “This legislation will stimulate the economy and launch the United States onto a growth path that can produce a better than 3% annual GDP growth rate for the next decade or more. In addition, I welcome the inclusion of provisions which increase the size of the standard deduction, increase the size of the child tax credit, preserve the adoption tax credit, allow businesses to immediately write off the full cost of new equipment, lower corporate tax rates to a competitive level, and provide for the full repeal of the Death Tax. This legislation will result in a flatter, fairer, and simpler tax system that will benefit individuals, families, farms, and small businesses throughout Iowa.”

“While I support the package that passed the House of Representatives Thursday, it would have been much improved with the inclusion of the Senate’s provision to repeal ObamaCare’s Individual Mandate fine. Over 52,000 Iowans paid this fine in 2015, and 82% of them had incomes between $10,000 and $50,000. The House would do well to follow the Senate’s lead by supporting the provision repealing the Obama/Roberts ‘ObamaCare tax’ going forward.”

Background: